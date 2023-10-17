Voices of America Country Music Fest to announce second 2024 headliner

BUTLER COUNTY — The organizers of the Voices of America Country Music Fest in West Chester will announce Oct. 20 who is the next headliner for the event in 2024.

In late September it was announced country music superstar Keith Urban will be one. There have been no hints as to who might be join him. A news release from ELEVATE Entertainment said they are a “major” performer.

Organizers have already put tickets for next year’s event on sale. It has been reduced from the inaugural 4-day festival to three days, and it’s on the calendar for Aug. 9-11, 2024.

The event will feature at least 30 more country artists, according to the VOA festival website.

Event organizer Tyler Wogenstahl said in an August interview with the Journal-News that the 2023 VOA Fest drew an estimated 60,000 people to the Voice of America National Museum of Broadcasting grounds in the township.

The headliners this year were Alabama, Dan + Shay and Old Dominion.

West Chester Twp. Police Chief Joel Herzog told the Journal-News there were no traffic issues despite the huge influx of people, and festival-goers behaved themselves. There was only one arrest for drunkenness after the event. He said all the pre-planning for the festival — the largest event by far the township has ever hosted — was key.

“The execution of the plan went super smooth,” Herzog said. “I definitely want to thank the citizens that did attend, the behavior was exceptional and the problems were minimal. I’m very thankful for all those that attended and how they acted and behaved.”

Staff Writer Denise Callahan contributed to this report.