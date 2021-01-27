WARNING: 17-year cicadas to emerge in Ohio this summer

But the amount of cicadas also means their singing can be loud.

“If you’re close to a wooded area, when they’re really singing and coordinating, it’s deafening,” Cipollini said.

The insects will lay their eggs on twigs or thin branches on trees, he said, so it helps to put fine mesh netting around very young or very small trees if you are worried that the tree would be impacted. Small fruit trees, for example, might get hurt by the impact.

Not all cicadas will lay eggs in fruit trees, though. When the eggs are laid in some trees, the small twigs or branches may end up falling, but the tree will be fine.

“It’s just like they’re pruning the tree,” Cipollini said.

Until they emerge from the ground, the cicadas are in a larvae stage underground, Cipollini said. They eat fluids that run through the vascular system of primarily trees, he said, and emerge from the ground to mate, lay eggs and die.

He said he doesn’t recommend spraying around the time cicadas are there, because they are harmless and will leave quickly. He said they eat some plants, but don’t usually destroy them.

“Just tolerate them for a month,” Cipollini said. “They’ll be gone and you don’t have to see them for another 17 years.”