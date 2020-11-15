X

Warped Wing Brewing Company to close taprooms after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The secret is out! Warped Wing Brewing Company hosted their 7th annual Esther's Li'l Secret Launch Party & Reveal at the brewery's downtown Dayton taproom on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Esther's Li'l Secret is the annual holiday collaboration between Warped Wing and Esther Price Fine Chocolates. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was ticketed with six 90 minute time slots and limited seating capacity. The brewery's back entrance offered retail carryout sales of the 2020 Esther's Li'l Secret four-packs and bottles. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Local News | 7 minutes ago
By Micah Karr

The Warped Wing Brewing Company announced that both their Dayton location and Springboro locations will be closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement came from a Facebook post Sunday afternoon.

The employee last worked in Dayton on Saturday, Nov. 7 and in Springboro Sunday, Nov. 8. They reportedly began to experience symptoms this week and just received positive test results for the coronavirus, Warped Wing officials said.

Both taprooms are closed until further notice as Warped Wing staff clean and sanitize both locations. All staff will be tested for the coronavirus, they said.

Warped Wing also announced that they are postponing the on-premise Whiskey Rebellion ticket sales. Tickets will not be going on sale tomorrow, however they announced that online packages for Whiskey Rebellion will be available at noon tomorrow.

