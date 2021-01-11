Washington Twp. recreation facility now has new name

It features a pool and water slides, two gymnasiums, a climbing wall, a walking track, a fitness center and has been home to do Woodland Lights for more than 20 years.

RecPlex West, which houses both youth care and the Enrichment Center, is the former Centerville Cinemas building. The Town Hall Theatre is in downtown Centerville, but is owned by the township and run by the recreation department.

The township has been working on a strategic plan involving the recreation department for more than a year.

The plan, which is expected to be presented in the coming months, is being completed in consultation with Berry-Dunn and has included focus groups with residents and a survey.

“Certainly the rebranding and ‘refresh’ of the RecPlex is in alignment with the strategic plan as it is a more accurate depiction of where the department has been for the past few years and is headed over the coming years,” according to Kate Trangenstein, township communications manager.