Watch: Kings Island closes 50th anniversary season with Eiffel Tower lighting, NYE celebration

Kings Island amusement park in Warren County spent its most-recent season celebrating 50 years of operation, and closed it Saturday night with a special lighting of the Eiffel Tower.
The tower beamed with lights throughout the season but had special effects as midnight approached on New Year’s Eve. It was also the final day of the park’s 2022 WinterFest.
Watch as guests at the amusement park counted down to midnight and the tower lit up:
For the 2023 season, Kings Island will debut a new area of the park called “Adventure Port.” Multiple attractions will be part of it, surrounding the Adventure Express roller coaster.
Adventure Port will be between Coney Mall and the Action Zone. It will include two new family rides.
Sol Spin has suspended passenger vehicles that take passengers flying 60 feet in the air at 25 miles per hour. Another ride called Cargo Loco has shipping barrels that hold passengers who will spin around.
Also in Adventure Port will be The Mercado, a place where guests will find dining options, shopping and more.
Another attraction will be a restaurant called Enrique’s, which will have a menu with burritos, burrito bowls, tacos and salads.
Kings Island officials said Adventure Port “is a hub for explorers searching for the ruins of an ancient civilization, its forbidden temple and mysterious wonders. If asked, the locals will tell tales of those who came before you and vanished. Did they unwittingly disturb ancient spirits and fall victim to an age-old curse?”
The amusement park is now closed for the winter and reopens in mid-April.
