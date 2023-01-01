Watch: Kings Island closes 50th anniversary season with Eiffel Tower lighting, NYE celebration

Adventure Port will be between Coney Mall and the Action Zone. It will include two new family rides.

Sol Spin has suspended passenger vehicles that take passengers flying 60 feet in the air at 25 miles per hour. Another ride called Cargo Loco has shipping barrels that hold passengers who will spin around.

Also in Adventure Port will be The Mercado, a place where guests will find dining options, shopping and more.

Another attraction will be a restaurant called Enrique’s, which will have a menu with burritos, burrito bowls, tacos and salads.

Kings Island officials said Adventure Port “is a hub for explorers searching for the ruins of an ancient civilization, its forbidden temple and mysterious wonders. If asked, the locals will tell tales of those who came before you and vanished. Did they unwittingly disturb ancient spirits and fall victim to an age-old curse?”

The amusement park is now closed for the winter and reopens in mid-April.