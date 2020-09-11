‘We promised we would never forget:' Area communities remember 9/11

Reichert paid tribute in his speech to the 2,977 innocent men, women and children who were murdered that day. The number of victims is rising as emergency responders suffer from health effects contracted on 9/11, he said.

“The War on Terror is continuing to happen today,” Reichert said. “The sacrifices continue today. We must continue to remember them and thank them. This event changed us. It changed the world. On this day, we saw the worst of human nature. At the same time, saw the best of America come together.”

At 8:46 a.m., when American Airlines Flight 11 hit the north tower, the small crowd sang ‘God Bless America.’ Then, American Legion Post 526 of Fairborn performed a 21-gun salute. The ceremony ended with retired Montgomery Sheriff Sgt. Del Braund playing ‘Amazing Grace’ on the bagpipes.

The city of Fairborn honored those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, at a memorial ceremony Friday held at the National Center for Medical Readiness at Calamityville, in Fairborn. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Some traditions had to be sacrificed this year. There was no honor guard from the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base present.

American Legion Beavercreek Memorial Post 763 will hold a Patriot Day ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday at the Beavercreek 9/11 Memorial on Fairfield Road.