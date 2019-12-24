The 2004 Christmas snowstorm that buried the Miami Valley

The Miami Valley experienced one of the worst winter storms in its history in 2004.
Starting Dec. 22, 2004, what has become known as the “Christmas snowstorm of 2004” blew through the region and buried the area.
In the course of several days, more than 16 inches of snow was recorded at Dayton International Airport, which broke the previous single-storm record of 12.9 inches during the Blizzard of ‘78.
Highways were clogged, cars were hidden in snow and residents were kept at home in some cases because of the massive precipitation.
PHOTOS: What the Christmas snowstorm of 2004 looked like
The temperature dropped to minus-10 degrees by Christmas morning, and winds blew up to 36 miles per hour during the course of those days.
