Weathering the storm: Can Dayton’s arts community survive the pandemic?

“We know our region and its institutions are going to come through COVID, but we at the Dayton Daily News are trying to have our coverage help our community come through in as strong a shape as possible,” Dayton Daily News Editor Jim Bebbington said. “This conversation with the leaders of our local arts institutions is part of that promise. Our readers will hear from these leaders about what the future looks like for their groups, and come away knowing what they can do to help keep Dayton a strong arts community.”

The panel is expected to include:

Neal Gittleman, artistic director and conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic.

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s concerts will tentatively resume in June but the organization is currently collaborating with Discover Classical to present “Concert Night,” a new series spotlighting DPO Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman’s 10 favorite concerts from the last five seasons. CONTRIBUTED

Lisa Wagner , executive director of Levitt Dayton.

Bing Davis, artist, curator, educator of Willis "Bing" Davis Studio and Ebonnia Gallery.

Willis “Bing” Davis is the curator of the 2018 Visual Voices art exhibit, “The Preacher, The Poet, The Vision.” Artists were tasked with commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through the literary voice of Dayton poet Paul Laurence Dunbar. The display can be seen in the Wintergarden at the Schuster Center in Dayton. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Shayna McConville , division manager of Cultural Arts, city of Kettering.

Tiffany Clark, muralist and artist of The Mural Machine.

Dayton Fire Fighters Local 136 has teamed up with mural artist Tiffany Clark to create a 20-panel mural along Buckeye Street between Main and Warren Streets. The mural will tell the history of the Dayton Fire Department in vintage comic book style. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

Eva Buttacavoli , executive director of The Contemporary Dayton.

Ty Sutton, president and CEO of Dayton Live (formerly Victoria Theatre Association).

, president and CEO of Dayton Live (formerly Victoria Theatre Association). Michael Roediger, executive director of Dayton Art Institute.