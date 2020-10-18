Week expected to start with rain, cloudy skies

The skies today will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be cool, ranging from 63 degrees to 47 degrees. The day will likely be windy. Chances of rain in the evening are high.

Tomorrow, showers are likely for most of the day. The skies will be cloudy and temperatures will be cool, ranging from 60 degrees to 47 degrees. The rain is likely to continue until about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.