Week to begin with sun, temperatures expected to grow warmer

Today will be sunny with pleasant temperatures, though temperatures may drop as low as 45 degrees, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported.
There may be a light wind today and temperatures will be pleasant, though the evening may be cool. Highs will reach around 75 degrees. The skies are expected to be clear and sunny all day.
Tomorrow the sun will continue and temperatures will rise just slightly, ranging from 76 degrees to 51 degrees. Calm winds are expected during the day. The skies may be cloudy Tuesday evening, however the day will likely be sunny.
More clouds are expected Wednesday, but the day will likely be warmer. Temperatures will reach nearly 80 degrees, but could also reach as low as 55 degrees, the National Weather Service said. During the evening, the skies are expected to be mostly cloudy.