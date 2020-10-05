Weekend trauma drains blood supply, donations needed

The Community Blood Center in Dayton is urging people to donate blood after supplies were drained over the weekend while treating gunshot wounds and other trauma.
The CBC said it is in critical need for A positive and O positive blood types, which makes up about 75% of the population.
Nearly 400 red cell units were used Friday and Saturday, including almost 200 type O positive and A positive units. One case at Miami Hospital resulted in 43 red cell units and 42 plasma and platelet units being used, according to the CBC.
To avoid a blood shortage, the CBC is giving away a $10 Kroger gift card to everyone who registers to donate from Tuesday to Saturday at the donation center at 349 S. Main St. in Dayton.
Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220. They should wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at blood drives.
To make a donation, a person must provide a photo ID with their full name. Past donor should bring their CBC donor ID.
Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good physical health. A 16-year-old can donate with parental consent.