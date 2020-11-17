‘We’re always going to be here for everybody:’ Dayton Foodbank feeds hundreds of households ahead of holidays

“We’re seeing people who have never had to seek food assistance before. We’re trying to get those people acclimated," she said. “Reducing the stigma and keeping those people fed and happy is a big priority.”

McIntosh said that families are likely worried about another lockdown, which drives more traffic to the food bank.

“In March and April it had such a profound impact on people, because what if this happens again, but we’re always going to be here for everybody,” she said. “We will never shut down, we’re the last people to do that, there’s no need for people to worry about food on the table because we’ll always be there for them.”

On Monday, officials with the city of Dayton also distributed masks at the November Drive-Thru.