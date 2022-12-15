West Chester Market gives shoppers another opportunity to get local gifts

“A lot of farmer’s markets will stop for the winter, either due to weather, or not having a location to go to, but we think it’s a great way to support local businesses, growers and makers. This is their livelihood. We have a nice, indoor location for them to use that is away from the elements, the snow and the wind. So, we just love to have the option to let customers come and shop all-year around,” Dexter said.

Shoppers enjoy purchasing items such as jams, jellies, salsas, and baked goods. One vendor also offers a variety of gluten-free options. Guests will find fresh produce as well as a variety of handmade items from candles, soaps and essential oils to jewelry, and more. Locally made syrups and honey are among the other favorites.

Dexter said new vendors participate from week to week, so there’s always a good selection of items available. It’s also a fun way to get to know the people behind the products.

The Muhlhauser Barn isn’t heated, so guests are encouraged to dress for the weather conditions. In the warm weather months, the market is at The Square at Union Centre at 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. On average, 400 to 600 people visit the market each Saturday in the summer. Typically, about 10 to 15 vendors participate during the winter, while over 30 merchants are part of the summer market.

Muhlhauser Barn is located at 8558 Beckett Road in West Chester. For the latest news and updates, visit the West Chester Market Facebook page at facebook.com/WestChesterMarket or the website at westchesteroh.org.

MORE INFO

During the winter, the West Chester Market is from 2 to 4 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month, December through March, at Muhlhauser Barn. Upcoming Saturdays are Dec. 17, Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Feb. 4, Feb. 18, Mar. 4 and Mar. 18.