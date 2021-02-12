West Liberty candy shop sees sweet sales for Valentine’s season

Business was strong during the recent Christmas season. Craig speculates the pandemic has put an increased emphasis on romance and enjoying the things we used to again.

The pandemic has made the top-grade chocolate Marie’s insists on using to be a bit tougher to get, but the supplier has come through, to the joy of those who crave the signature chocolate-covered strawberries, which come in milk, dark or white chocolate varieties and sold only now and for Mother’s Day.

While the chocolate-covered strawberries are mostly done as preorders, Craig said there may be a few remaining at the store, but truffles are a popular alternative along with a variety of other choices.

Craig is thankful for Marie’s loyal customers, some whom have come in for generations, for responding when the business reopened and kept it thriving; it employs 35 staffers. Craig said not taking shortcuts on quality is what has kept them returning.

“People want to stay local and for us it’s been about using the recipes our grandparents started. We use real buttercream and ingredients and provide good customer service,” she said.

While Valentine’s Day is the business’s big day, others will follow. St. Patrick’s Day Irish potatoes, made of butter cream and rolled in cinnamon, will come in March, followed by cream-filled eggs and chocolate bunnies for Easter and chocolate-covered strawberries will return again for Mother’s Day.

“We’re thankful things have turned out and for our repeat customers,” said Craig.

Marie’s Candies will be open special hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, including pickup curbside service, for anyone still needing Valentine’s Day treats. For more information, visit the store’s website.