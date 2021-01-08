WHAT TO DO: Mad River Mountain open for skiing, snowboarding

Life tickets range from $19 to $54 depending on age, day of the week and time you are planning to go. Ski or snowboard rental is $35.

Face coverings are required to access the mountain, in any line, on chairlifts, indoors and whenever you are unable to maintain physical distance, the website said.

Other new procedures at the resort include cashless transactions.

This is the 59th season for the Logan County resort, which features 20 trails, 12 lifts and four terrain parks.

As of Thursday, nine trails, four lifts and 45 percent of the terrain is open, according to the website.

Mad River Mountain’s tubing park will open Saturday, according to a post on Mad River Mountain’s Facebook page.

The resort has the largest snowmaking system in the state of Ohio, with more than 120 fan guns to cover the terrains in snow.

Mad River Mountain, located at 1000 Snow Valley Road in Zanesfield, is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

For more information or to reserve lift tickets, visit www.skimadriver.com.