What’s going on with summer festivals in Clark and Champaign counties?

Status: It’s on! The free series will have five concerts – June 11 and 23; July 28; Aug. 11 and 25 – on the courtyard between the PAC and Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 300 South Fountain Ave. There will also be food trucks and a cash bar at each event.

Juneteenth 2021/FatherFest

Springfield’s historic Gammon House, a stop on the Underground Railroad, is the sight for a combined celebration: the annual Juneteenth and FatherFest. Both were canceled in 2020. The free event combines vendors, food and several activities.

Status: It’s on! A full slate of activities on Saturday, June 19, at the Gammon House Green, 620 Piqua Place, starts with a 5K run at 8 a.m., followed by the Good Dad Awards, a quilt exhibition, giveaways, live music, food and more. It runs until 2 p.m. and admission is free; the 5K requires registration.

Guests look over all the information about slavery and the Underground Railroad as they tour the Gammon House during the 2019 Juneteenth Celebration and FatherFest. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Springfield Arts Council Summer Arts Festival

The area’s longest-running admission-free arts festival brings a wealth of music, theatrical productions and other acts, along with special-themed preshow events.

Status: It’s on! Although normally a six-week festival beginning in June and running through late July, this will be a four-week schedule running July 1-24 in Veterans Park. Admission is free.

Our Towne Mechanicsburg Summer Celebration

Mechanicsburg celebrates the season the second Saturday in July with food, vendors, arts and crafts and capped off by fireworks in Goshen Memorial Park, 4261 S. Parkview Rd.

Status: It’s on! The Celebration is back Saturday, July 10. Admission is free.

Barnstorming Carnival

Combining vintage aircraft on the ground with actual flights for a separate fee, the Barnstorming Carnival offers high-flying adventure at Springfield Beckley Airport, 1251 Blee Rd.

Status: It’s on! Along with the planes, the Barnstorming Carnival will add a food truck rally with 12 participants, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Admission is free.

Vintage airplanes of all sort are part of the annual Barnstorming Carnival at the Springfield Beckley Airport. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Clark County Fair

The Clark County Fair was limited in 2020 due to the pandemic. The fairgrounds are located at 4401 South Charleston Pike.

Status: It’s on! The Clark County Fair will be July 23-30. Details will be available closer to the event.

Competitors show their lambs Monday at the 2020 Clark County Fair. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Champaign County Fair

The COVID-19 pandemic meant a scaled-back fair in 2020 with fewer activities and no rides.

Status: It’s on! The 180th fair will return Aug. 6-13 at 384 Park Ave. in Urbana.

Summer Sky Festival

This annual family-friendly event has long been considered a last blast of summer fun before school gears up again. The Heritage Center of Clark County, 117 S. Fountain Ave. hosts.

Status: It’s On! The admission-free festival, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, will have food, games, crafts, live entertainment, giveaways and more.

Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival

The Village of Clifton comes alive in late August with two days of music, vendors and food.

Status: It’s on! The Gorge will be filled with sights, sounds and tastes again, Aug. 27-28. Details are not currently available.

Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition

The Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition gathers up to 35 food trucks offering a wide variety of choices in Veterans Park. It was canceled in 2020.

Status: It’s on! Although traditionally held in mid-August, the competition was moved back to Saturday, Sept. 11. It will also include a beer garden and live entertainment. Participants are available on the event website.

Veteran’s Park was overflowing with people during the 2018 Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition. BILL LACKEY / STAFF

Art Affair on the Square

This annual event in downtown Urbana gathers artisans of all sorts as well as food vendors and live entertainment.

Status: It’s on! Moved from its traditional second Saturday in July to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. More information will be available closer to the event.