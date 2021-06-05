What’s going on with summer festivals in Clark and Champaign counties?

Summer festivals are returning to the area, some for the first since 2019, for those looking for family-friendly outlets.
Some events may have modified schedules. Although health restrictions are being modified, attendees should also check out the events’ websites and social media pages for current safety standards and other information. The status of some events remain unclear.
Following are festivals in the area:
Clark State PAC Close to Home Community Series
One of the few performing arts outlets in Springfield during the summer of 2020, the Clark State Performing Arts Center’s Close to Home Community Series filled the hunger for live entertainment with local talent performing in a variety of genres.
Status: It’s on! The free series will have five concerts – June 11 and 23; July 28; Aug. 11 and 25 – on the courtyard between the PAC and Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 300 South Fountain Ave. There will also be food trucks and a cash bar at each event.
Juneteenth 2021/FatherFest
Springfield’s historic Gammon House, a stop on the Underground Railroad, is the sight for a combined celebration: the annual Juneteenth and FatherFest. Both were canceled in 2020. The free event combines vendors, food and several activities.
Status: It’s on! A full slate of activities on Saturday, June 19, at the Gammon House Green, 620 Piqua Place, starts with a 5K run at 8 a.m., followed by the Good Dad Awards, a quilt exhibition, giveaways, live music, food and more. It runs until 2 p.m. and admission is free; the 5K requires registration.
Springfield Arts Council Summer Arts Festival
The area’s longest-running admission-free arts festival brings a wealth of music, theatrical productions and other acts, along with special-themed preshow events.
Status: It’s on! Although normally a six-week festival beginning in June and running through late July, this will be a four-week schedule running July 1-24 in Veterans Park. Admission is free.
Our Towne Mechanicsburg Summer Celebration
Mechanicsburg celebrates the season the second Saturday in July with food, vendors, arts and crafts and capped off by fireworks in Goshen Memorial Park, 4261 S. Parkview Rd.
Status: It’s on! The Celebration is back Saturday, July 10. Admission is free.
Barnstorming Carnival
Combining vintage aircraft on the ground with actual flights for a separate fee, the Barnstorming Carnival offers high-flying adventure at Springfield Beckley Airport, 1251 Blee Rd.
Status: It’s on! Along with the planes, the Barnstorming Carnival will add a food truck rally with 12 participants, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Admission is free.
Clark County Fair
The Clark County Fair was limited in 2020 due to the pandemic. The fairgrounds are located at 4401 South Charleston Pike.
Status: It’s on! The Clark County Fair will be July 23-30. Details will be available closer to the event.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Champaign County Fair
The COVID-19 pandemic meant a scaled-back fair in 2020 with fewer activities and no rides.
Status: It’s on! The 180th fair will return Aug. 6-13 at 384 Park Ave. in Urbana.
Summer Sky Festival
This annual family-friendly event has long been considered a last blast of summer fun before school gears up again. The Heritage Center of Clark County, 117 S. Fountain Ave. hosts.
Status: It’s On! The admission-free festival, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, will have food, games, crafts, live entertainment, giveaways and more.
Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival
The Village of Clifton comes alive in late August with two days of music, vendors and food.
Status: It’s on! The Gorge will be filled with sights, sounds and tastes again, Aug. 27-28. Details are not currently available.
Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition
The Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition gathers up to 35 food trucks offering a wide variety of choices in Veterans Park. It was canceled in 2020.
Status: It’s on! Although traditionally held in mid-August, the competition was moved back to Saturday, Sept. 11. It will also include a beer garden and live entertainment. Participants are available on the event website.
Art Affair on the Square
This annual event in downtown Urbana gathers artisans of all sorts as well as food vendors and live entertainment.
Status: It’s on! Moved from its traditional second Saturday in July to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. More information will be available closer to the event.