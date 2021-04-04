Who is Lee Wong? West Chester trustee gains worldwide attention for anti-racism actions during meeting

He is one of 11 children, with seven brothers and three sisters. Their parents were Chinese, but he grew up in Malaysia. When he was 1,8 he traveled on his own to the United States, settling in Brookfield, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. He was living in someone’s basement, working two jobs and attending classes at Triton College when he suffered a racially motivated attack.

“A man just came up behind a big oak tree and jumped on me, grabbed my neck, beating my face, I was shocked more than anything,” the 69-year-old recalled, his voice cracking slightly. “He pushed me to the ground, (saying), ‘I’ll kill you like dogs.’ Oh you don’t want to hear the racial slur he called me, it was awful.”

The police were called, and they issued a citation, but his attacker received just a one-year, non-reporting probation. In court, the man still called him “slanted-eye.”

At 23, Wong joined the U.S. Army and served 20 years, many of them stationed overseas. He sustained the scar he revealed to the world when his basic combat training commander ordered the troops to crawl in a 2-foot-tall space under a World War II barrack with just a T-shirt on.

“Go to the other side, grab a handful of grass and come back, you better not be the last one,” he said of the commander’s order. “It’s crazy. I was glad I didn’t run into a rattlesnake.”

When he left the Army, the government paid for him to receive bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice. He retired in 2018 after working for the Butler County Probation Department for 14 years. Now he spends many days babysitting his 1-year-old grandson, Gabriel. He and wife, Terri, have one daughter, Sarah.

Wong told the Journal-News he surprised even himself when he bared his chest in public. Normally, he won’t even take his shirt off at the beach.

“If I planned on going to do it, I should have worn one of those Velcro shirts,” he said. “I could rip it right off.

“It was a relief, it took a load off my chest, literally. I never take my shirt off ... I feel relief now, I have no qualms about taking my shirt off, isn’t that strange? Nothing to hide now, everybody knows my ugly chest now.”

The fact that the video has gone viral worldwide and was one of the top videos on YouTube for days astonished him.

“I was overwhelmed, it’s incredible I never believed things can go that fast,” Wong said. “I feel that, wow, I have done something here, that the message was very clear and I think people understand what I was saying.”

Wong said a culmination of things prompted his actions: the mass shooting in Atlanta in which six Asian women were killed; his friend’s Oriental Wok restaurant being vandalized several times; and all the times people have treated him with hostility. Another catalyst came when Fiscal Officer Bruce Jones referred to the coronavirus as the “China virus” at a recent meeting.

“I felt, wow, he tried to dehumanize me,” Wong told the Journal-News. “There are other names to use, you tried to dehumanize me. I have a name sitting here, Lee Wong.”

Jones told the Journal-News he believes Wong is in “campaign mode.” He said he likes Wong and that he was stating a fact, that the virus originated in China.

“After I made reference to the China virus, he said it didn’t make any difference to him, it didn’t bother him,” Jones said. “But it’s convenient because he is in campaign mode. It bothers me very much that he would denigrate our community for political gain.”

Wong has spoken about his treatment by fellow officials before. He had struggles with current Ohio Sen. George Lang when Lang a trustee.

“At that time it was very obvious George and (Trustee Mark Welch) were ganging up on me and (doing) everything they can to get rid of me,” Wong said. “To try to not get me elected, a lot of dirty things going on. I know that that’s politics, and I move on. We buried the hatchet and moved on.”

Lang questioned whether Wong has faced racism in West Chester.

“I support Lee’s right as an American to express himself in any way he feels like he needs to,” Lang said. “I also know West Chester is one of the most caring, loving communities that exists within the state Ohio and I don’t believe Lee has experienced any racism since he has been a resident.”

Wong has served four terms as a township trustee and is up for reelection this year. He first won election in 2005, finishing second in a field of eight candidates vying for two seats. He finished as the top vote-getter in 2009 when there were 10 candidates running for two seats, as well as in 2013 and 2017, when he was one of four candidates running for the two seats.

He has attempted to win higher office but failed. He ran and lost to Lang in a bid for the Ohio Senate last year, getting 17.94% of the vote, compared to 49.4% for Lang and 32.6% for former Ohio Rep. Candice Keller. He tried to unseat Butler County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter in 2018 and lost 59% to 41% in the primary.

Wong also vied for appointment to Ohio’s 52nd House District in 2017 to replace Ohio Rep. Margy Conditt, R-Liberty Twp., Lang won the seat.

Wong tried twice to be the executive director of the Butler County Veterans Service Commission. Before that board picked former Executive Director Caroline Bier in 2014 Wong told the Journal-News, “I seriously doubt I’ll be hired, this is Butler County.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

A sampling of social media reaction to Lee Wong’s actions during a recent trustees meeting:

“Lee Wong, an elected official in West Chester, Ohio & @USArmy veteran with 20-years of service, took his shirt off during a town hall meeting on Wednesday and revealed scars he received during his service. “Is this patriot enough?” he asked” — Leslie Jones, star comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member

“no one should prove how “American” they are to deserve dignity and respect. but damn. Lee Wong went hard on them and it is very satisfying to watch” — Jenny Yang, standup comedian and podcast host

“Veteran & Chair of the West Chester Township (OH) Bd of Trustees Lee Wong has had it. Lifting Mr. Wong up today with thanks for his transparency, voice and power.” — Sherrilyn Ifill, President and Director-Counsel of NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund

“Everyone needs to watch this. Now, every time I’m made to feel that I’m not American enough, I’m going to think of Lee Wong’s bravery and his powerful words here.” — Grace Meng, U.S. Representative from New York