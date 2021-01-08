Who was Brian Sicknick? Capitol officer dies from injuries suffered during riot

This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol. A native of South River, N.J., Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and went on to a law enforcement career, which his family said was his lifelong dream. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008. (United States Capitol Police via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Sicknick was from South River, New Jersey, and served in the New Jersey Air National Guard before becoming a police officer, according to the Associated Press.

His family said they do not want to make his death a “political issue,” AP reported.

“Brian is a hero and that is what we would like people to remember,” read a statement from Sicknick’s family.

Sicknick joined the Capitol police force in July 2008 and recently served in the department’s First Responder’s Unit, according to USCP.

“The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague,” read a statement from the department.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, USCP and federal officers are investigating his death.

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen offered thoughts and prayers to the officer’s family and colleagues.

“The FBI and Metropolitan Police Department will jointly investigate the case and the Department of Justice will spare no resources in investigating and holding accountable those responsible,” Rosen said.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the Capitol to be lowered to half-staff in Sicknick’s honor.

“The sacrifice of Officer Sicknick reminds us of our obligation to those we serve: to protect our country from all threats foreign and domestic,” Pelosi said. “May it be a comfort to Officer Sicknick’s family that so many mourn with and pray for them at this sad time.”

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, called Sicknick’s death “heartbreaking.”

“Heartbreaking to hear we’ve lost a hard-working Capitol Police officer due to yesterday’s attack,” he said Thursday. “Jane & my prayers are with the officer’s family and colleagues on Capitol Police force.”

“Devastating. Heidi and I are lifting up in prayer the family of the U.S. Capitol Police officer who tragically lost his life keeping us safe,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. “He was a true hero. Yesterday’s terrorist attack was a horrific assault on our democracy. Every terrorist needs to be fully prosecuted.”

Sicknick is the fifth person to die connected to protests at the Capitol that turned into a riot after some broke through police barricades and breached the building.

Ashli Babbitt, 35, of Huntington, Maryland, was shot and killed inside the Capitol. Three others, Rosanne Boyland, 34, of Keenesaw, Georgia; Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, Alabama; and Benjamin Phillips, 50, of Ringtown, Pennsylvania; died from medical emergencies, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.