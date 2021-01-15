Wilberforce grad to give benediction in Biden’s inauguration

A graduate from Wilberforce University will deliver the benediction during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.
Rev. Silvester Beaman has been a pastor at Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, for more than 25 years. The Niagara Falls, New York, native is a confidant of and spiritual adviser to the family and was good friends with Biden’s deceased son Beau.
Beaman prayed with Beau Biden before he was deployed overseas in the Army and during his fight against brain cancer.
Beaman said the President-elect helped him navigate the political arena in Wilmington, Delaware, when he first began his pastoral duties at Bethel AME in 1993, according to the university.
Biden asked Beaman to say the prayer during his inauguration earlier this month.
Beaman said the benediction will focus on diversity, inclusion and healing the country, according to the university.