Wind chill to bring frigid temperatures today, snow possible tomorrow

Tomorrow, temperatures will increase significantly, ranging from 29 degrees to 21 degrees. The sky is expected to be sunnier tomorrow, though we may see chances of snow after dark. After midnight, we may see snow and freezing rain. Any accumulation will be less than an inch, the NWS said.

On Tuesday, snow and freezing rain in the early morning could lead to a slippery commute. Through the morning and afternoon, the area may see light snow. Less than a half-inch is expected, the NWS said. Temperatures have the chance of dropping as low as 14 degrees, with highs just under 30 degrees. The skies are projected to be cloudy.