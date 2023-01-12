‘Winnie the Pooh’ to come to life on Clark State stage

The Hundred Acre Wood is moving inside this winter, bringing a few of the most beloved children’s characters ever including a honey-loving bear, a bouncing tiger, a gloomy donkey, a tiny, timid pig and other friends to take families on an afternoon musical adventure.
The U.S. National Tour of “Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Stage Musical Adaptation” will bring the famous animals to life in the form of full-scale, walking, talking puppets along with songs made famous in the classic Pooh animated cartoons from over the years at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC)
The show is presented by the Clark State PAC and tickets are still available.
The show reflects the PAC’s programming choices to appeal to a wide audience.
“I am so excited to welcome Winnie the Pooh and all of his friends to the Kuss Auditorium,” said Dan Hunt, PAC general manager, venue operations. “We, as kids and adults, have read the books and seen the movies, have hugged the stuffed animals, sang along to the songs and perhaps decorated a nursery in Winnie the Pooh. Now we get to see all the friends from the Hundred Acre Wood in person, in puppet form, live on stage, and Tigger too.”
Hunt said previously this show is similar to the stage presentation of “The Lion King” with life-size puppets and familiar characters. It has been well-received off theater row in New York.
The show will contain several familiar adventures including the challenges of a blustery day; the friends helping Eeyore finding a new home; Rabbit dealing with the carefree Tigger; and the mystery of heffalumps and woozles. Christopher Robin will be there to remind them of the special friendship they share.
Special limited VIP tickets are available for $50 each and include admission, meet and greet photos with Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore and Piglet after the show, a poster and lanyard.
HOW TO GO
What: “Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Stage Musical Adaptation”
Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, Kuss Auditorium, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15
Admission: $25 (convenience and handling charges will also be added)
More info: pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2022-2023-season/
About the Author