Winter Storm Warning: Arriving snow to create ‘extremely hazardous’ travel conditions

[1:00 AM] There's no sugarcoating this one. Travel later today will be very difficult, if not impossible, at times. Significant accumulations of snow & ice (depending on exact location) are on the way. If you must be out this evening, here are some tips to help get home safely! pic.twitter.com/JcJMPktPXa — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 15, 2021

A chance of snow continues into Tuesday morning, with accumulations less than ½ inch possible. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 20 degrees and wind chill values as low as zero. Tuesday night will be the coldest of the year with a low expected around 4 degrees.

Extreme cold temperatures can lead to frostbite, hypothermia and other cold weather dangers within minutes if not properly prepared. Frostbite is the most common injury resulting from exposure to extreme cold. It most often affects fingers or toes. Redness or pain in any skin area is usually the first sign of frostbite. Skin may feel numb or unusually firm or waxy.

Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can be replaced. Someone who is experiencing hypothermia might be shivering, drowsy or have slurred speech. Wearing several layers of loose-fitting clothing, mittens, hat, scarf and a water-resistant coat and boots can help prevent frostbite and hypothermia. If someone’s body temperature is below 95 degrees, seek medical attention immediately.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a high near 22 degrees with a slight chance of snow after 1 p.m. Snow is likely Wednesday overnight with a low around 20 degrees.

Snow is likely Thursday with high temperatures near 34 degrees. Thursday night snow is likely, mainly before 1 a.m. It will be cloudy with an overnight low around 19 degrees.