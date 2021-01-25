Winter Weather Advisory: Freezing rain and snow can result in slippery morning commute

There will be a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. today as freezing rain and snow may leave roads slippery, causing hazardous traveling conditions, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported.
There are chances of snow before noon and rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain, between noon and 1 p.m. today. Snow accumulation is expected to be around half an inch. The skies are expected to be cloudy through the day and rain is expected through the evening, until about 11 p.m. Temperatures are expected to hover around 35 degrees and the day is expected to be windy.
Tomorrow, the rain may continue between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. The skies will be cloudy through the day and temperatures may be more varied, ranging between 41 degrees and 28 degrees. There may be a light wind.
More snow is possible after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, mixing with rain after 3 p.m., the NWS reported. Temperatures are expected to range between 35 degrees and 21 degrees and we may see more snow before 1 a.m.