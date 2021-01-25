Winter Weather Advisory: Freezing rain and snow can result in slippery morning commute

There are chances of snow before noon and rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain, between noon and 1 p.m. today. Snow accumulation is expected to be around half an inch. The skies are expected to be cloudy through the day and rain is expected through the evening, until about 11 p.m. Temperatures are expected to hover around 35 degrees and the day is expected to be windy.

Tomorrow, the rain may continue between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. The skies will be cloudy through the day and temperatures may be more varied, ranging between 41 degrees and 28 degrees. There may be a light wind.