Wittenberg to launch eSports team next year

Wittenberg University will launch a competitive esports program beginning in the fall 2024.

“eSports presents a whole new way to add to Wittenberg’s competitive spirit and athletic tradition, while offering a robust student engagement experience,” said Jon Duraj, assistant vice president for student development and senior associate dean of students.

The head of the new program will be Ryan Brown, who found his passion for eSports at Central Michigan University (CMU) as a competitive Rainbow 6: Siege player for three years. He then served as program coordinator, directing CMU’s eSports operations, which included eight varsity teams.

“I’m thrilled to be at Wittenberg at this time and place as the university is perfectly positioned to launch an eSports program that makes its own mark in this competitive field of play,” Brown said. “Wittenberg’s impressive athletics tradition, contagious Tiger Up spirit, and strong commitment to student success will allow for a program that competes at the highest level while also caring deeply for each player both personally and professionally.”

Brown also served as administrator for Collegiate Esports Association (CEA), helping to facilitate competitions for Rainbow 6 and Valorant, served as a shoutcaster, or color commentator in the gaming world, for several Rainbow 6 leagues and volunteered as a charity streamer for the Gamers Outreach Foundation.

“We are fortunate to have hired a director with the experience, passion for gaming, and commitment to a holistic student experience that Ryan brings,” Duraj said. “His approach to coaching and to building a competitive program that centers around a student’s educational goals will allow Wittenberg eSports to create a well-rounded community of gamers and Tigers.”

Brown will lead the team to compete nationally in collegiate esports tournaments as a member of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), which operates a variety of tournaments and leagues across different divisions of competition.

“eSports at Wittenberg will not only be about gaming, but also about changing the game,” Brown said. “Together, we will build a supportive, dynamic community, as we bring our own distinct light to the global phenomenon of esports right here in Springfield.”

The university is currently recruiting students to compete at the varsity level, and shoutcasters to help stream competitions to the Wittenberg community and beyond. They are also building a state-of-the-art arena on the main level of the Benham-Pence Student Center.

Those interested should complete the Player Profile at https://apply.wittenberg.edu/register/wittesports. For questions, email Brown at brownr2@wittenberg.edu.

Wittenberg eSports will soon announce competitive titles for the 2024-25 season. To stay up-to-date, visit the university’s social media channels or complete the player profile to get immediate program updates.

Other local eSports teams include Clark State College, Global Impact STEM Academy (GISA) and Springfield City School District.