UPDATE: Man, woman held on federal charges in local jail, could be tied to Capitol riot

We are reaching out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for more information about the arrest and what charges Watkins and Crowl face.

The New Yorker reported last week a 50-year-old former Marine and Ohio resident named Donovan Crowl was identified by family members in photographs at the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. A friend also told the publication that Crowl had shared plans about traveling from Ohio to Washington, D.C. to protest President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The New Yorker also reported that a 38-year-old Ohioan and bar owner Jessica Watkins identified herself as the commanding officer of a state militia and on social media posted a photo of Crowl in tactical gear with the caption “One of my guys at the Stop the Steal Rally today.”

The Ohio Capitol Journal previously reported this month that Watkins joined a self-identified militia at the U.S. Capitol when protests turned into a riot on Jan. 6.

The woman told the Ohio Capitol Journal that she did not destroy any property and that she and three others in the militia tried to stop anyone from destroying property.

We will update this story as more information is released.