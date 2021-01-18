UPDATE: Man, woman held on federal charges in local jail, could be tied to Capitol riot

A man and woman held on preliminary unspecified federal charges in the Montgomery County Jail could be connected to a riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.
Jessica Watkins, 38, and Donovan Crowl, 50, were booked into the Montgomery County Jail just before 2 a.m. Monday, according to jail records. The U.S. Department of Justice is listed as the arresting agency for both of them.
Watkins and Crowl have not been formally charged at this time. A search of the federal courts records website did not show any cases for either of them. It is not clear if they were arrested together or separately.
A video shared on Facebook on Sunday morning shows vehicles with flashing lights outside a home the poster says is in Woodstock, Ohio. A man is overheard on a loudspeaker saying, “Jessica Watkins this is the FBI with a warrant. Come to the back door with your hands up and empty.”
It is not clear if Watkins was arrested at that time or if she later turner herself in. A spokesperson for the FBI in Cincinnati confirmed that the agency “conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity in that area” on Sunday morning, but did not offer any additional details.
We are reaching out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for more information about the arrest and what charges Watkins and Crowl face.
The New Yorker reported last week a 50-year-old former Marine and Ohio resident named Donovan Crowl was identified by family members in photographs at the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. A friend also told the publication that Crowl had shared plans about traveling from Ohio to Washington, D.C. to protest President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
The New Yorker also reported that a 38-year-old Ohioan and bar owner Jessica Watkins identified herself as the commanding officer of a state militia and on social media posted a photo of Crowl in tactical gear with the caption “One of my guys at the Stop the Steal Rally today.”
The Ohio Capitol Journal previously reported this month that Watkins joined a self-identified militia at the U.S. Capitol when protests turned into a riot on Jan. 6.
The woman told the Ohio Capitol Journal that she did not destroy any property and that she and three others in the militia tried to stop anyone from destroying property.
We will update this story as more information is released.