Women’s clothing store with multiple area mall locations to close

Women’s apparel retailer Christopher & Banks is closing all of its stores after filing for bankruptcy protection this week.
The store has locations at The Greene Town Center, Mall at Fairfield Commons, the Cincinnati Premium Outlets, Springfield and Fairfield Twp.
The Minneapolis-based company announced Thursday it filed for Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. Chistopher & Banks said in a news release it “expects to close a significant portion, if not all, of its brick-and-mortar stores.”
Christopher & Banks authorized store closing sales to be conducted by Hilco Merchant Resources. The store closing process has begun at more than 400 stores nationally.
The company said it launched a “store closing and liquidation process” and “is in active discussion with potential buyers” for the sale of its online business and related assets.
On Wednesday, the Dayton Daily News reported Yankee Candle at the Beavercreek Mall will close on Monday.
Last week, Macy’s and Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed 2021 store closings. J.C. Penney announced in December it would close additional stores.