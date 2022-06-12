World War II aircraft tours, rides to be offered at Springfield airport

The event will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day from June 15-19. Visitors will be able to view the aircraft up close, purchase rides and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits when the aircraft are not flying.

“The Airpower History Tour is a living museum that travels around the country to provide local people with an opportunity to get up close and personal with two of the most significant Allied aircraft of World War II. They not only can go inside and tour the aircraft, but can also experience their sound and power when they start up for our ride flights,” said Jacques Robitaille, Public Information Officer for CAF.

“Our mission is simple: to honor, educate and inspire. To honor the men that flew them and the women that built them, to educate the public on the significant role both these aircraft and their crews played in securing the freedoms we enjoy today, and to inspire young people to pursue careers in aviation,” Robitaille added.

The aircrafts will offer rides all five days and the P-51 will offer rides beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday. The B-29 will fly at 9 and 10:30 a.m. and the B-24 will fly at 9:30 and 11 a.m., both on Saturday and Sunday.

There will also be cockpit tours of both the B-29 and B-24 available starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday through Friday, and starting at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Access to the ramp will cost $20 for adults, $10 for youth ages 11 to 17, and free for children age 10 and under. Rides can also be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org.

The CFA, the world’s largest flying museum, has collected over 170 WWII airplanes and flown them for more than six decades. The aircrafts are assigned to unit locations across the country and are supported by 12,000 volunteer members.

“Nearly all the aircraft are kept in flying condition, enabling people to experience firsthand the sight and sound of vintage military aircraft in flight,” the CAF stated. “The CAF is dedicated to honoring American military aviation through flight, exhibition, education and remembrance.”

For more information, visit airpowerquadron.org/springfield-oh.