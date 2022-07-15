WORTH THE DRIVE: 5 festivals at Newport on the Levee in Kentucky

The Great Inland Seafood Festival is Aug. 11-14 and will feature a menu of whole Maine lobsters, crab, shrimp, oysters and more. The long-standing, four-day festival has a packed musical lineup with 10 bands on the slate. There will also be rides and games.

Riverfest, which includes watching the iconic WEBN fireworks at the end of the day, is Sept. 4. The day will include live music at the Levee. Fireworks shoot off at Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove on the Ohio side of the Ohio River, but Newport on the Levee is a popular place to sit and watch them.

Headed into fall, the Newport Oktoberfest is on the calendar for Sept. 23-25. It will bring a “true Munich feel” in a fest tent atmosphere, sponsored by Christian Moerlein Lager and Ales. Plenty of food and drinks plus yodeling contests, chicken dances, beer stein holding competitions, brat toss contests, Nagelbalken (a competition involving driving nails into a wooden beam) and log sawing competitions. There will be continuous live music all day.

Never fear: If you miss Goettafest, there will be goetta at Oktoberfest. Cheers!