WORTH THE DRIVE: 5 festivals at Newport on the Levee in Kentucky

NEWPORT, Ky. — Just across the Ohio River from Cincinnati is the 21-year-old Newport on the Levee, which has hosted many festivals through the years.
This summer is no exception. The Levee has five upcoming festivals open to the public.
Up first is Bacon, Bourbon and Brew, happening today through Sunday. There is free admission to this festival presented by Braxton Brewing Co. All items on the menu include bacon, bourbon or both. Try out a Bar B Q Bacon Sundae in a waffle cone, deep-fried, bacon-wrapped Oreos and chicken bacon parm fries. Or how about bourbon and bacon baked beans?
This event includes a large musical lineup. There are several interesting events happening, too, such as Bourbon 101: How Bourbon Is Made, a session taking place multiple times throughout the weekend. And Bourbon Trivia, also on the schedule a bunch of times today, Saturday and Sunday.
Next is Glier’s Goettafest happening two weekends — July 28-31 and Aug. 4-7. There will be eight days celebrating “all-things goetta,” as the festival saying goes. Plenty of clever cuisine options (goetta-based fudge or goetta donut sandwiches, anyone?), live music, family games and more. Admission is free.
The Great Inland Seafood Festival is Aug. 11-14 and will feature a menu of whole Maine lobsters, crab, shrimp, oysters and more. The long-standing, four-day festival has a packed musical lineup with 10 bands on the slate. There will also be rides and games.
Riverfest, which includes watching the iconic WEBN fireworks at the end of the day, is Sept. 4. The day will include live music at the Levee. Fireworks shoot off at Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove on the Ohio side of the Ohio River, but Newport on the Levee is a popular place to sit and watch them.
Headed into fall, the Newport Oktoberfest is on the calendar for Sept. 23-25. It will bring a “true Munich feel” in a fest tent atmosphere, sponsored by Christian Moerlein Lager and Ales. Plenty of food and drinks plus yodeling contests, chicken dances, beer stein holding competitions, brat toss contests, Nagelbalken (a competition involving driving nails into a wooden beam) and log sawing competitions. There will be continuous live music all day.
Never fear: If you miss Goettafest, there will be goetta at Oktoberfest. Cheers!
