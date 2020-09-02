Wright State to open campus clinic, require coronavirus tests

A day after Wright State University reported its first five COVID-19 cases, the school’s provost said Wednesday the institution is moving toward opening an on-campus clinic to make it easier for students to test for the deadly virus.
School officials are finalizing the details for the clinic, and they will make an announcement within the next couple of days, interim Provost Douglas Leaman said.
The university anticipated there may be positive coronavirus cases on its campuses, so the clinic was included in their contingency plan as leaders were preparing for the fall semester, he said. They are hoping to test as many students as possible to contain the virus.
“We are following what we expected to happen,” he said. “Having said that, I’m very pleased that things have gone as well as they have.”
Once the clinic opens, the testing process will cover a range of possibilities. Officials will continue to encourage anyone affiliated with the university to get tested as needed.
But students who show symptoms and those who have been in contact with individuals who have tested positive will be ordered to get tested, Leaman said. There will also be surveillance testing, meaning individuals will be randomly selected to help the institution monitor how or if the virus continues to spread among students and faculty, he said.
WSU will be the second university in the region that is conducting surveillance testing. The University Dayton has been testing students regularly since fall classes started more than a week ago, and it reported 771 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.
On Tuesday, WSU officials announced that four students and one employee tested for the virus on its Dayton campus. Each person self-reported, Leaman said.