Wright State to open campus clinic, require coronavirus tests

But students who show symptoms and those who have been in contact with individuals who have tested positive will be ordered to get tested, Leaman said. There will also be surveillance testing, meaning individuals will be randomly selected to help the institution monitor how or if the virus continues to spread among students and faculty, he said.

WSU will be the second university in the region that is conducting surveillance testing. The University Dayton has been testing students regularly since fall classes started more than a week ago, and it reported 771 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.

On Tuesday, WSU officials announced that four students and one employee tested for the virus on its Dayton campus. Each person self-reported, Leaman said.