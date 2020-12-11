WSU virtual fall commencement ceremony on Saturday

Wright State University will hold its fall commencement ceremony Saturday, and among those receiving degrees is a student who studied the public’s reaction to various global health issues.
The ages of graduates range from 18 to 64.
The virtual ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m., and it can be viewed on Wright State’s website. It will also be broadcast on the university’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.
More than 1,300 students are expected to receive their degrees, including 851 bachelor’s, 425 master’s, 71 doctoral and 24 associates. There are 129 international students representing 23 countries. India’s 64 students represent the largest number of international graduates, the university said in a release.
The names of each graduate will be read immediately after the ceremony, the university said. In addition, the school will share photos of the students in graduation apparel or Wright State gear.
A notable graduate include Michele Miller, who has earned her doctorate in environmental science. She conducted research into the public reaction to anthrax scares in 2017 and 2018 and the social response to the Zika virus in 2016. She’s also studied misconceptions about the Ebola virus.
In 2017, she interned at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where she worked in a food defense lab, and her long-term goal is to find ways to stop bioterrorism,
She plans to work in the defense industry after graduation.
Graduates by college:
- College of Education and Human Services: 210
- College of Engineering and Computer Science: 266
- College of Liberal Arts: 199
- College of Nursing and Health: 67
- College of Science and Mathematics: 218
- Raj Soin College of Business: 275
- Lake Campus: 58
- Boonshoft School of Medicine: 20 (master’s degree only)
Source: Wright State University