Xenia theater group to stage military drama at Caesar Creek Vineyards this weekend

“I originally thought Cafferata would be the least interesting, but he’s actually turned out to be my favorite character to portray,” he said. “I’m having so much fun because he reminds me of so many of the junior enlisted guys that I knew who were just trying to do their job and make it through the day. And in the case of Cafferata, he did so through some extraordinary circumstances. I have run into versions of every character in the play during my military service. Also, when you do a one-man show there’s no escape route. There’s nobody to bail you out which of course makes it a little bit scary, but that’s part of the fun.”

Reflecting on his military service, Taint is proud to have devoted his entire career to the Air Force. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in 1977 and retired as Lieutenant Colonel in 1998. In addition to two tours at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, his wide variety of assignments over the years included being involved in strategic air command and nuclear weapons as well as launching rockets at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

“I was a cadet during the end of the Vietnam War when the military was not highly regarded,” he said. “I remember someone spitting on me while I was in uniform at La Guardia Airport. During the course of my career, I felt attitudes across the country about the military completely change. I encourage people to come see ‘Beyond Glory’ and bring a veteran or bring somebody who might think about serving just to get a deeper appreciation of what that means. It is nothing short of an honor to be doing this play. It is absolutely a tribute to the military.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Beyond Glory”

Where: Caesar Creek Vineyards, 962 Long Road, Xenia

When: 3 p.m.; Oct. 17 and 18

Cost: $20 (includes wine)

Tickets: Call 937-372-0516 or visit xeniact1.org. You can also pay with cash or check at the door.

Protocols: Public health requirements for social distancing and masks will be observed

FYI: In honor of Veterans Day, Taint will reprise his performance in “Beyond Glory” Nov. 21 and 22 at the historic Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. For more information, visit sorgoperahouse.org.