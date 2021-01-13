Yankee Candle at Beavercreek mall to close

The Yankee Candle store at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek is expected to close on Monday, according to a spokeswoman for Yankee Candle.
Virginia Coan said there were no plans to close the Dayton Mall location at this time.
The company did not give a reason for the closure at the Beavercreek mall.
The candle brand has other stores at Cincinnati Premium Outlets and in Huber Heights.
According to the company’s website, most of the candles the brand sells are made in Massachusetts. The company has 475 company-owned retail stores. The candles also are sold at other licensed retailers.