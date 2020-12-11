Young’s Dairy brings ice cream to frontline health care workers

“We come here everyday and do what we have to do,” Holman said. “All the departments are pulling together to get the job done.”

On Wednesday, Holman got cheese curds and ice cream from Young’s Dairy. Which is one of several treats staff have gotten since the pandemic started.

“The community has been helping people in the health care field,” Holman said.

Endoscopy nurses Trish Lewis and Crystal Watson said everyone has been so appreciative of food at the medical center.

“It’s been challenging. Things change sometimes by the hour,” Lewis said.

Young's Dairy has been giving away ice cream and cheese curds to frontline medical workers. On Wednesday, they were at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek. STAFF/BONNIE MEIBERS

The Young’s team will be delivering 900 ice cream cups to Miami Valley Hospital North on Dec. 15 and 3,000 ice cream cups to the main Miami Valley Hospital on Dec. 18.

Bowman said Young’s owner, Dan Young, wanted to find a way to give back to the community during the pandemic.

“We recognize that these people have been working their butts off,” Bowman said.