Your dog’s stay at PetSuites in Liberty Twp. includes its own townhouse with a TV and bed

A new hotel with high end luxury townhouses is now open in Liberty Twp. But it only accepts dogs and cats.

The first PetSuites in Butler County opened its 10,000 square foot facility on November 7 and is accepting all breeds of dogs.

“The Liberty Township location is near neighborhoods and our other locations are closer to business areas, so we thought this would be good,” said Melissa Schmittauer, general manager at PetSuites.

The facility features three different room sizes for boarding including 12 luxury townhouses.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“The townhouses feature glass front doors so the dogs can see out, they have their own television, a raised cot bed and a blanket,” Schmittauer said. “We also have 40 classic sized suites and 40 large suites.”

The location is on the northwest corner of Princeton-Glendale Road and Princeton Road intersection.

PetSuites is open 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

“We offer anytime pick up or drop off,” Schmittauer said. “We do not have breed restrictions, we’ll take any dog. We feature play times to accommodate your dog and then after play time, your dog has its own room to rest which is important.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

PetSuites supplies toys and beds, but allows pet owners to bring their dog’s toys, a bed or a blanket if it makes the pet more comfortable.

Another amenity is the web cameras for owners to be able to check in on their pet. The townhouses have web cameras in each room and there are cameras in the play area as well.

PetSuites recommends reservations for overnight boarding, but accepts walk-ins if they have the capacity to accommodate. The location has five cat condos separate from the dog area.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

In addition to the boarding, PetSuites also offers grooming and training according to Schmittauer who has been with PetSuites since 2021 and has two dogs of her own.

“We treat your pets like you would, so you don’t have to worry when you are away,” Schmittauer said. “We want to give clients peace of mind while they are away.”

More details

What: PetSuites

Where: 4928 Urmston Meadows Drive, Liberty Twp.

Hours: 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

Online: petsuitesofamerica.com