What to know about the Dayton International Peace Museum

Located downtown, The Dayton International Peace Museum features rotating exhibits on various peace topics. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the doors to the museum have been closed to visitors. However, the museum has been active with virtual events on social media and through its website.

The museum highlights positive work people are doing all over the world to promote peace. It’s especially interesting learning what Dayton Peace Heroes have accomplished in the past and what they are doing now to encourage peace. So what exactly is a Peace Hero? It’s often an ordinary person who accepts risk and succeeds in making the world a less violent, more just place.

The Dayton International Peace Museum, located at 208 W. Monument Ave. in downtown Dayton inside the historic Isaac Pollack House, is America's only brick and mortar peace museum. Pictured is Dayton International Peace Museum Executive Director Kevin Kelly. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

One of the best rooms in the museum is definitely the Children’s Room. There are games and other fun ways to learn about peaceful resolution of arguments and encourage an interest in cultural diversity. There’s even a kid-sized guitar and other instruments for kids to make some noise.

The lending library is a great place to find tons of resources on peace. It has cozy couches and chairs, allowing you to comfortably curl up with a book.

INFO: 937-227-3223 or daytonpeacemuseum.org