The 5 best Miami Valley bike trails (and how to make the most of them)

Dayton has worked hard to become a cyclist-friendly city in recent years. Pedaling to work or for play is easier than ever with the combo of bike paths and clearly-marked bikeways on the city streets.
But for the serious cyclist, Dayton is a dream come true -- we’re situated in the heart of 330 miles of paved bike trails connecting to other towns and venues through Southwest Ohio.
Whether you're a die-hard fan of pedal power or just the occasional dabbler, we've come up with everything you need to know about the best bike trails in the Miami Valley.
Great Miami River Bikeway
The Great Miami River Trail goes northward to Piqua and southward to Middletown. Along the way, there is beautiful scenery, small towns and -- if you're lucky -- a sunrise or sunset that's a perfect way to start or end your day.
Length: 57 miles, plus 19 miles total for Middletown and Hamilton segments.
Connecting Trails: Wolf Creek Trail, Mad River Trail, Stillwater Trail, Ohio-to-Indiana Trail, Dayton-Kettering Connector.
End Points: Franklin, Ohio (south) to Piqua, Ohio (north). There are also segments in Middletown and Hamilton.
Counties: Warren, Montgomery, Miami, Butler.
Cities & Towns: Franklin, Miamisburg, West Carrollton, Moraine, Dayton, Huber Heights, Vandalia, Tipp City, Troy, Piqua (contiguous). Also segments in Middletown and Hamilton.
Surfaces: Paved, multi-use.
Info: Website
>> Inside the future home of Dayton's new indoor bike park
John Bryan State Park
Passing through Yellow Springs, you'll find John Bryan State Park. It has a bike trail that ramps up to catch some air, bridges to test your skills of balance and lots of trees that make an appearance at the last second. It's not the beast that MoMBA is, but it does bring instant gratification.
Length: 12 miles
Connecting Trails:
End Points: John Bryan State Park
Counties: Greene
Cities & Towns: Yellow Springs, Springfield, Clifton
Surfaces: Dirt, multi-use
Info: Website
>> 20 fun (and FREE) things to do with the kids this summer
Little Miami Scenic Trail
The Little Miami Scenic Trail runs past Fort Ancient and King’s Island. The only downside: the path is on the wrong side of the Little Miami River to stop for a coaster ride. When the Little Miami Trail ends, you can pick up local bike-friendly trails and cycle down to the Ohio River.
Length: 78 miles
Connecting Trails: Creekside Trail, Xenia-Jamestown Connector, Ohio-to-Erie Trail, Simon Kenton
End Points: Beechmont Ave. in Anderson Township (south) to Springfield (north)
Counties: Hamilton, Clermont, Warren, Greene, Clark
Cities & Towns: Newtown, Milford, Loveland, Morrow, Oregonia, Corwin, Spring Valley, Xenia, Yellow Springs, Springfield
Surfaces: Paved, multi-use. Short bike lanes stretch in the City of Springfield.
Info: Website
>> The 12 best hiking trails in and around Dayton
MetroParks Mountain Biking Area at Huffman MetroPark
If sweet hills and close-call turns on skinny trails are what you want, the MoMBA is for you. Metro Parks Mountain Bike Area (MoMBA) at Huffman MetroPark is certified by the International Mountain Biking Association. It will bring the challenge -- and quite possibly, the pain. New kid-friendly trails make it fun for the whole family, no matter the skill level.
Length: 9 miles
Trails: Beginner (Tot, Hilltop Flow, Twisted, Voodoo) Intermediate (Mr. Zig Zag, Creekside, Upper & Lower Stealth) Advanced (Hawk's Lair, The Talon)
End Points: Huffman MetroPark
Counties: Montgomery
Cities & Towns: Dayton
Surfaces: dirt, various grade
Info: Website
>> Everything you need to know about Downtown Dayton’s bikeshare program
Creekside Trail
The Creekside Trail provides a critical crossing over I-675 and connects the two hubs of the trail network in the Miami Valley: Xenia and Dayton. Fifth Third Gateway Park is a popular meet-up place right on the Greene-Montgomery County Line, and the James Ranch Park/Beavercreek Station is a rest area that is also home to Beavercreek’s September 11th Memorial.
Length: 15 miles
Connecting Trails: Little Miami Scenic Trail, Creekside Trail, Ohio-to-Erie Trail (all connections at Xenia Station)
End Points: Eastwood MetroPark (west) to Xenia, Ohio (east)
Counties: Montgomery, Greene
Cities & Towns: Dayton, Riverside, Beavercreek, Xenia
Surfaces: Paved, multi-use
Info: Website
>> This is definitely the craziest playground slide in Dayton
Did we miss your favorite biking spot? Drop us a line and let us know: contact@dayton.com.