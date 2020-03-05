dayton logo
BEST OF DAYTON: Bill’s Donuts the people’s choice 5 years and counting

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Things to know about Bill's Donuts

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

What to Do
By Dayton.com Staff
Feb 28, 2020

If  you’re looking to put more “hole” foods in your diet, you’re in luck.

Dayton is home to some delicious donut destinations.

But one rises to the top, according to the people of Dayton, who have voted Bill’s Donuts in Centerville the donut king for five consecutive years in the Best of Dayton poll.

>> 7 must-try Dayton donuts

Whether you prefer yours cream-filled, jelly-filled, covered in sprinkles, drenched in chocolate or warm and gooey fresh from the oven, Dayton’s got you and your sweet tooth covered.

These donut shops were voted the top three in Dayton.com’s Best of 2019-20 contest.

Bill’s Donut Shop order ready in the box on Wednesday, February 27 in Centerville. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
Bill’s Donut Shop order ready in the box on Wednesday, February 27 in Centerville. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

🥇WINNER: Bill’s Donuts

If Dayton has an all-time donut champion, it’s definitely Bill’s.

Many know of Bill’s Donuts as a donut and coffee shop in Centerville, but the original location was actually in downtown Dayton. Bill’s was founded in 1960 by Bill and Faye Elam and moved to several locations around the Miami Valley before settling, nearly 20 years later, at its current location at 268 N. Main Street in Centerville.

The shop has been run by the brother-sister team of Lisa Tucker and Jim Elam since 1995.

Not only is Bill’s beloved in Dayton, taking top honors repeatedly in Best of Dayton, but it has earned its share of national shout-outs.

Bill's Donut Shop sprinkled doughnuts ready for customers on Wednesday, February 27, 2013 in Centerville. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
Bill's Donut Shop sprinkled doughnuts ready for customers on Wednesday, February 27, 2013 in Centerville. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

In 2017, Business Insider ranked Bill’s Donut Shop No. 2 on its list of “The 15 Best Donut Shops in America.”

Bill’s was the only doughnut shop in Ohio to be included in Saveur magazine’s March 2013 story entitled “The World’s Best Donuts: The 50 Finest Donut Shops in America.” A month later, USA Today named Bill’s one of the “10 Great Places to Get Doughnuts” in the United States.

In April 2015, Bill’s Donut Shop was named one of the “33 Best Donut Shops in America” by the web site Thrillist.com. It was the only doughnut shop in Ohio to be included in the “best-in-the-U.S.” list.

🏆Dayton.com’s Best of 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 Best Donuts winner

WANT TO GO?

268 N. Main St., Centerville | 937-433-0002 | FacebookWebsite 

Jim’s Donut Shop located on the National Road Vandalia is a morning gathering place for many folks in the community from the mayor on down. The shop is open 24 hours a day. Some of the treats in the showcase. STAFF PHOTO BY BILL REINKE.
Jim’s Donut Shop located on the National Road Vandalia is a morning gathering place for many folks in the community from the mayor on down. The shop is open 24 hours a day. Some of the treats in the showcase. STAFF PHOTO BY BILL REINKE.

🥈SECOND PLACE: Jim's Donuts

Jim’s Donut Shop is a little off the beaten path up in Vandalia, but worth the drive. Open since the 1950s, Jim’s has some of the biggest apple fritters around and their blueberry cake donuts are always huge hits. Grab a large coffee, one of those bad boys and savor it while making new friends around Jim's wrapped counter top.

WANT TO GO?

122 E. National Road, Vandalia | 937-898-4222 | Facebook 

Credit: Facebook

Credit: Facebook

🥉THIRD PLACE: Stan the Donut Man

For over 50 years, Stan the Donut Man has been serving up homemade donuts on Wilmington Ave. Their Reese’s Delight donut — with a Reese’s peanut butter cup in the center — and their maple-bacon doughnuts are particularly worth the time.

WANT TO GO?

1441 Wilmington Ave., Dayton | 937-293-1080 | Facebook

🏆 PAST WINNERS BEST OF DAYTON BEST DONUTS

2018

WINNER: Bill’s Donuts

2nd Place: Jim’s Donuts

3rd Place: Stan the Donut Man

2017

WINNER: Bill’s Donuts

2nd Place: Jim’s Donuts

3rd Place: Bear Creek Donuts

2016

WINNER: Bill’s Donuts

2nd Place: Jim’s Donuts

3rd Place: Stan the Donut Man

2015

WINNER: Bill’s Donuts

2nd Place: Jim’s Donuts

3rd Place: Stan the Donut Man

