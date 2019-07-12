BEST OF DAYTON: 3 fries that are a cut above the rest

Whether plain, salted or smothered in cheese, one thing is for sure — you can never have too many fries.
>>FOOD DEALS: Where to find free fries in Dayton for National Fry Day
But some are just a cut above the rest.
Here are the top three winners in the 2019 Best of Dayton contest.
WINNER: FIVE GUYS
This burger chain puts equal emphasis on its fries, and it shows. These always fresh-cut fries with the skin on have been crowned Dayton’s best of two years. These “boardwalk” style fries are served piping hot and crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. These fries and can be dressed up with Cajun spices if you want a little kick.
WANT TO GO?
1143 Brown St., Dayton | (937) 222-2325
3286 Pentagon Park Blvd., Beavercreek | 937-427-6590
1057 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville | 937-428-4897
10635 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg | 937-865-9199
SECOND PLACE: Penn Station
These fries have a similar vibe as the first-place winner. Fresh-cut with skin on. Crispy, fresh and delicious. Yum!
WANT TO GO?
Multiple area locations | Website | Facebook
Credit: Allegra Czerwinski
THIRD PLACE: DUBLIN PUB
These fries are truly a guilty pleasure every Daytonian must experience.
Dub Pub starts with fried potato wedges covered in a blend of cheeses with chunks of Applewood bacon thrown in. But what sends this dish over the top is the borderline-addictive white wine sauce soaking into those delicious wedges. There is also a poutine version on the menu.
300 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-7822