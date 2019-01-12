These are the best Dayton soups to warm up with

Is there any better cold weather food than soup?
Sipping up spooonfuls of warm, savory broth, meat and vegetables just heats the bones and the soul. Though Dayton has many, many delicious soups, these bowls really take it to the next level during Dayton’s frequent and sudden cold snaps.
Credit: HANDOUT
Credit: HANDOUT
🥣Any kind of pho from Linh’s Bistro, but especially the Chicken Pho and Spicy Pork and Shrimp Pho
Linh’s Bistro’s pho is famous in the Miami Valley, and can’t you just tell from the photos why? The chicken pho is classic ($11.25 for dinner). The spicy Sate Shrimp and Pork Soup ($12.25 for dinner) has a little more complex flavoring and packs a punch, even before you add all of the delicious trimmings (jalapenos, lime, cilantro, bean sprouts) that give pho that heavenly taste.
Where: 5532 Airway Rd., Dayton
Menu: Website
🥣The tomato soup and cornbread from Meadowlark
Tomato soup with grilled cheese is the classic, but when you're not feeling a big meal, the way to go is with Meadowlark's tomato bisque and sweet, satisfying cornbread to dip ($4.95 cup, $6.95 bowl)
Where: 5531 Far Hills Ave., Dayton
Menu: Website
Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF
Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF
🥣The Pozole from Chiapas Mexican Grill
Former Dayton Daily News food writer, Mark Fisher, described this pozole ($11.99) best — “(the) chicken-with-hominy soup with shredded chicken breast and lettuce and radishes — is a winner. A great winter warmer, the rich and satisfying soup is served with a wedge of lime.”
Where: 298 N Main St., Centerville
Menu: Website
🥣The rotating soup selections (but especially the African Chicken Peanut soup) from Current Cuisine
Grabbing a bowl of soup at Yellow Spring's Current Cuisine deli is always a delicious adventure. Though the African Chicken Peanut Soup is rich and satisfying and a customer favorite, you can't go wrong with most of any of their rotating specials.
Where: 237 Xenia Ave # A, Yellow Springs
Menu: Website
IF YOU NEED MORE SOUPS, we highly recommend:
- The Trolley Stop’s Dill-icious Potato Soup (creamy dill potato soup) ($4 cup, $5 bowl)
- Blind Bob’s Bar’s famous Pickle Soup ($3.50 cup, $5 bowl)
- Fifth Street Brew Pub’s Roasted Red Pepper with tomatoes, spices, cream and gouda ($4)
- Coco's Bistro's Tomato Bisque ($4)
- Christopher’s Restaurant’s Vegetarian Chili ($4 cup, $6 bowl)
- Archer’s Tavern’s Chili ($6.75)
- The Gourmet Deli- Top of the Market Lobster Bisque ($4 cup, $7 bowl)
- The Oakwood Club’s Baked French Onion Soup Au Gratin ($5.95 cup, $6.95 bowl)
- Lucky’s Taproom and Eatery’s Vegan Tequila Chili ($5.25 cup, $7.25 bowl)
About the Author