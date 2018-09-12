PODCAST: Bill Castro on squid, horses and how his family has served Dayton the world on a plate for 40 years

>> El Meson’s 40th birthday celebration continues with four more epic anniversary events

Bill talks about being raised in West Carrollton by the Hispanic Ward and June Cleaver and how his family's business grew from a pizza joint to one that serves the tastes of Central America, South America and the Caribbean. (Yep, some dishes include squid.)

The accomplished horse rider tells Amelia how legendary Dayton Daily News food critic Ann Heller changed the game for the restaurant now located partly in the former site of a barbershop and a famed dark and dingy biker bar.

Do you remember the pork tenderloin at Pett’s?

El Meson got its start in 1978, under the leadership of Bill’s parents, Herman and Gloria Castro.

Now the third generation of the family is learning the ropes and the paella from Bill's husband, chef Mark Abbott.

CATCH UP ON PAST EPISODES

EPISODE 61

Rajeev Venkayya, the Dayton-raised doctor who wrote the U.S. strategy against pandemic

EPISODE 60

>> The long way back: Reporter Laura Bischoff explains how Ohio will reopen from coronavirus and how it will not

EPISODE 59

>> Daughter on mom’s death to coronavirus: ‘It literally takes all prisoners … your organs, and your blood, and your faculties’

EPISODE 58

The ‘pest house,’ Grim Reaper and how the ‘Spanish Lady’ brought the Gem City to its knees

EPISODE 57

Amaha Sellassie on the old guard’s last stand, the power of people and the Above Ground Railroad

EPISODE 56

Calm before an unprecedented storm: ER Doc Randy Marriott answers your coronavirus questions

EPISODE 55

Coronavirus in Ohio: “It might slow me down, but it might kill her,” daughter of nursing home patient says.

EPISODE 54

[‘This not a drill.’ Reporter Laura Bischoff explains dramatic steps Gov. Mike DeWine just took against coronavirus in Ohio]Edit Info

EPISODE 53

Jana Collier on the big breakup, pop-star dreams and the future of the Dayton Daily News

EPISODE 52

The ‘kick-ass’ women who gave Dayton Art Institute its shine

EPISODE 51

Comedian Megan Stalter on landing ‘National Lampoon Radio Hour’ and being booted out of a Dayton improv class

EPISODE 50

[‘This is my home, these are my people.’ Cloudy with a Chance of What Happened podcast with McCall Vrydaghs & Kirstie Zontini]Edit Info

EPISODE 49

Struggle, survival and strength 1 : Dayton shares stories from year of terror

EPISODE 48

Struggle, survival and strength 2 : Dayton shares stories from year of terror

EPISODE 47

Reporter Cornelius Frolik on the Dayton garage killings

EPISODE 46

Dion Green on pain, grief and fighting through darkness after Dayton mass shooting and tornadoes

EPISODE 45

Delusion, Delight and Drag: A deep dive into Ms. Demure’s mind

EPISODE 44

Tales of old-school murder in Dayton

EPISODE 43

Dayton’s ‘other Dave’ is behind the over-the-top pickup truck in the Oregon District

EPISODE 42

His only child was killed during the Dayton mass shooting. Now Mike Turner wants everyone to hug.

EPISODE 41

'One hell of a summer': Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley on Dave Chappelle, the mass shooting and the tornadoes

EPISODE 40

The story behind ‘American Factory’ with Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar

EPISODE 39

Live on the scene of Dayton’s mass shooting, reporters and witnesses recall what they saw and did

EPISODE 38

A funk in the freezer:’ We catch up with Keith Harrison of Faze-O, Dazz Band and Heatwave fame

EPISODE 37

Barrel House’s Sara and Gus Stathes’ beer-tastic adventure with kids, ferrets and Wu-Tang

EPISODE 36

“Almost civilized to barbaric,” Roger “Dean” Gillispie on 20 years in prison for rapes and kidnappings he did not commit

EPISODE 35

[‘All hell broke loose:’ McCall Vrydaghs on tracking 15 Dayton area tornadoes]Edit Info

EPISODE 34

Podcast: Meet Dayton Geek King Josh Lumpkin

EPISODE 33

[Karen Korn and Audra Sparks start a weed school ]Edit Info

EPISODE 32

Rob Lowe on growing up in Dayton: “It was an amazing time.”

EPISODE 31

[RuPaul’s Drag Race star Nina West on making faces and taking a stand in a town with zero cows]Edit Info

EPISODE 30

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wooed this woman with Whitman's chocolates when they were 12... and it worked

EPISODE 29

BATHTUB KILLER: A dead bride, a bathtub and justice that may not be blind

EPISODE 28

Amaya Sexton: ‘I am very comfortable with who I am because I know who I am’

EPISODE 27

Laura Bischoff on the faults, foibles and facts of Ohio politics

EPISODE 26

Best of Dayton Revealed!

EPISODE 25

Who does Amelia Robinson think she is?

EPISODE 24

New podcast takes on cold-blooded murders in Pike County

EPISODE 23

[ ‘Anyone can kill’: Dayton detective Doyle Burke talks Jolynn Ritchie, the microwave baby killer and axe murders ]Edit Info

EPISODE 22

Heather Salazar imagined dying in front of her kids

EPISODE 21

[Zapp band’s Terry and Lester Troutman can still make you dance]Edit Info

Episode 20

Broadway star Alice Ripley proves she is anything but ‘normal’

Episode 19:

[Cat daddy, TV host, all-around do-gooder nerd Rodney Veal ]Edit Info

Episode 18:

Bill Castro on squid, horses and how his family has served Dayton the world on a plate for 40 years

Episode 17:

Henrique Couto, the ‘weird’ filmmaker behind the Salvador Dali-ish moustache

Episode 16:

Inside Dayton’s 1992 Christmas Killings

Episode 15:

Episode 14:

Dayton gridiron hero LaVar Glover on walking away, playing golf and building bridges after the NFL

Episode 13:

Dayton’s mysterious walled falls, a phantom driver and how Dayton became the ‘Gem City’

Episode 12: The Fosters’ Sherri Saum on super hot husband and having her magazines confiscated in Kettering

Episode 11: Radio pioneer and DCDC leader on burning crosses and fighting for herself

EPISODE 10: Tom Archdeacon talks Miami vices, wedding rings and LeBron’s mom

EPISODE 9: Cackle vs. Cancer — the world with Alexis Larsen and Kristen Wicker

EPISODE 8: Dead in Dayton — a mayor trapped in a brothel, a former slave claps back, and a gypsy queen cliffhanger

EPISODE 7: Tusks, Fireball and belly shirts with the magical McKibben Brothers

EPISODE 6: Sweet sticky things with John “Turk” Logan

EPISODE 5: Watch for 10,000 'leprechauns'

EPISODE 4: The Yellow Springs vagina tree’s knobby side

EPISODE 3: All funked up with Ohio Players' Diamond Williams

EPISODE 2: Bourbon, Beards and Joe Head

EPISODE 1: The Rubi Girls explain