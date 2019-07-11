Barrel House’s Sara and Gus Stathes’ beer-tastic adventure with kids, ferrets and Wu-Tang

Sara dishes about what it is like to be a boss lady in the male-dominated beer world. She and Gus, her new husband, shared the trials and triumphs they have faced their first year owning one of downtown Dayton’s liveliest hangouts.

