Centerville’s Salo feeling the ‘love’

When it comes to his athletic endeavors – as a bowler and a place-kicker – Brendan Salo had become accustomed to pressure and expectations.
“The only time people notice is when you don’t make the field goal or get a strike,” Salo said. “There is not a lot of love, but there is definitely a lot of doubt.”
Salo has been feeling the love of late as the Centerville High School graduate has been celebrated for his success at the local and national level. Salo was recently named as one of the recipients of the Greater Dayton United States Bowling Congress Kurt Gostel Senior Scholarship, presented annually to graduating seniors who contribute to the community and excel in the classroom as well as on the lanes.
The recent graduate was also named to the 2021-22 Dexter High School All-American Team – selected by Dexter Bowling and the International Bowling Campus Youth Development staff. The five-person boys and girls teams are comprised of student athletes who participated on a recognized high school bowling team during the 2021-22 school year. But selection was about more than bowling accomplishments as academic success was considered as well as an applicant essay and multiple letters of recommendation.
“Honestly, when my coach suggested I apply I remember asking, ‘are you sure, this is a pretty hefty award,’” Salo said. “But as I was writing my resume and reflected on all I’ve accomplished, I thought maybe I actually had a shot at this.”
Salo’s list of accomplishments is lengthy as he was a two-time Great Western Ohio Conference Bowler of the Year and twice earned second team All-Ohio honors. Salo was the captain of this year’s Division I state championship team. Individually, he placed second in the U.S. High School Bowling National Championship in Louisville in June.
In the classroom, he posted a 4.32 GPA where he was a four-year Centerville High School Scholarship Award winner. Salo also received the 2021-22 Academic All-Ohio Bowler Award.
The All-American team was recognized at a dinner during the Junior Gold Championships in July.
“In reviewing all the applicants, it was apparent that everyone had incredible bowling resumes, transcripts and references,” said Paul Sylvia, Dexter Bowling vice president. “What made this year’s Dexter All-American Team members rise above the field was their overall commitment to advancing not only their bowling, but their dedication to becoming a future well-rounded leader.”
Although Salo has accumulated a significant number of scholarships through bowling, he has no immediate college plans as he is working to grow his business, Salo’s Pressure Washing. That doesn’t mean, however, that he won’t be on the lanes.
“I love bowling and I want to keep improving my game.”
2021-22 Dexter High School All-American Team
Girls Team
Hannah Bielawski, Beaver Falls, Pa., Blackhawk High School
Kathryn Bowman, Peru, N.Y., Peru Central High School
Sierra Calo, Riverview, Fla., Bell Creek Academy High School Hanna Hale, Hazlet, N.J., Mater Dei Prep
Maia Struble, Anchorage, Alaska, Dimond High School
Boys Team
Jackson McRae, Lebanon, Tenn., Lebanon High School
Kyle Neeley, Granville, Ohio, Granville High School
Adam Pankow, Lonsdale, Minn., New Prague High School
Brendan Salo, Dayton, Ohio, Centerville High School
Zachary Smullen, Frisco, Texas, Wakeland High School
