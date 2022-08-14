Centerville’s Salo feeling the ‘love’

Salo’s list of accomplishments is lengthy as he was a two-time Great Western Ohio Conference Bowler of the Year and twice earned second team All-Ohio honors. Salo was the captain of this year’s Division I state championship team. Individually, he placed second in the U.S. High School Bowling National Championship in Louisville in June.

In the classroom, he posted a 4.32 GPA where he was a four-year Centerville High School Scholarship Award winner. Salo also received the 2021-22 Academic All-Ohio Bowler Award.

The All-American team was recognized at a dinner during the Junior Gold Championships in July.

“In reviewing all the applicants, it was apparent that everyone had incredible bowling resumes, transcripts and references,” said Paul Sylvia, Dexter Bowling vice president. “What made this year’s Dexter All-American Team members rise above the field was their overall commitment to advancing not only their bowling, but their dedication to becoming a future well-rounded leader.”

Although Salo has accumulated a significant number of scholarships through bowling, he has no immediate college plans as he is working to grow his business, Salo’s Pressure Washing. That doesn’t mean, however, that he won’t be on the lanes.

“I love bowling and I want to keep improving my game.”

2021-22 Dexter High School All-American Team

Girls Team

Hannah Bielawski, Beaver Falls, Pa., Blackhawk High School

Kathryn Bowman, Peru, N.Y., Peru Central High School

Sierra Calo, Riverview, Fla., Bell Creek Academy High School Hanna Hale, Hazlet, N.J., Mater Dei Prep

Maia Struble, Anchorage, Alaska, Dimond High School

Boys Team

Jackson McRae, Lebanon, Tenn., Lebanon High School

Kyle Neeley, Granville, Ohio, Granville High School

Adam Pankow, Lonsdale, Minn., New Prague High School

Brendan Salo, Dayton, Ohio, Centerville High School

Zachary Smullen, Frisco, Texas, Wakeland High School

