Bengals greats reunite for music video to be released Friday

“The foundation’s biggest thing is making sure that kids understand that there are a lot of people pulling for them. If it’s through sports, through football. That’s how it has to be,” Martin said.

Martin added that Wednesday felt a bit like a reunion of former teammates, friends, and brothers. “I love these guys. They love my son. Whenever I say hey, we’re doing something for Marcus. They come out. They come out. I’m really proud to call us a brotherhood. That’s what we are,” Martin said.

For the fanatics like Bengal Jim, having the opportunity to take part in the music video is just icing on the cake of an already successful Bengals football season.

“Just so cool to see the energy in this city right now. There’s nothing, nothing that brings Cincinnati together like Bengals football when it’s going well. This city is going crazy,” Foster said.

The music video is expected to be released by Power Me Media on Friday.