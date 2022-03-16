Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

First Four: Wright State to host watch party for tonight’s game

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Wright State warms up at UD Arena for the First Four

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Sports
By Kristen Spicker
2 hours ago

Don’t have tickets to tonight’s Wright State University’s game against the Bryant University Bulldogs? Check out WSU’s watch party at the Student Union Market.

The party is free and open to the public and students. The watch party will go from 6 to 9 p.m. The game starts at 6:40 p.m.

ExploreWright State, Bryant take similar routes to First Four

Food will be available for $7.75 or one swipe for students. Food is all-you-can eat.

There will also be raffle prizes, including Power Beats 3 headphones and AirPods.

ExplorePHOTOS: Wright State, Bryant practice at UD Arena ahead of First Four game on Wednesday

In Other News
1
Girls basketball: Alter wins fifth state championship
2
Yellow Springs basketball gets big assist from Dave Chappelle
3
Dream season ends in a bad Dey: Rams rally to top Bengals in Super Bowl
4
Super Bowl LVI predictions: Gov. DeWine among many picking Bengals
5
New chicken restaurant announces partnership with Dayton freshman guard

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top