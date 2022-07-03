Local bowling: Like father, like daughter

Hatcher started building her bowling resume more than two decades ago as a member of the Centerville High School state championship team. Fast forward a few years and she started making her mark in the adult ranks.

She won the first of 10 city titles during the 2007-08 season and never looked back. In the decade that followed, Hatcher added a city Queens title as well as championships in Louisville and Cincinnati and Dayton. She has won four state titles, most recently claiming the team title this year with Andrea Behr, Lindsey Furnas, Kari Graham and Rachael Delserone.

The hall of famer has rolled a dozen 300 games in nine different bowling centers and has posted a 227 high average. She has made 11 appearances on the All-City team, including winning Bowler of the Year in 2020.

One accomplishment, however, has eluded her.

“I’d love to shoot an 800,” she said. “It’s kind of like the monkey on my back.”

After three decades on the lanes, Hatcher has shifted gears a bit as both of her children, Lynnley, 9, and Jamesen, 6, are bowlers now as well. She will also join the Fairmont High School coaching staff in the fall as an assistant coach for the girls’ team.

“It’s very important to me to give back and coaching is a great way to do that,” Hatcher said.

That’s not to say, she doesn’t still have a few bowling bucket list items to check off, including that elusive 800 series.

“I’d also like to join my dad in the state hall of fame,” Hatcher said with a smile.

Jessica Hatcher HOF by the Numbers

· State titles: 4

· City titles: 10

· All-City Team appearances: 11, including Bowler of the Year (2019-20)

· 300 games: 12

· High average: 227

· High series: 787