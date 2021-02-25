Reds excited to welcome fans back to Great American Ball Park

The stadium seats 42,319, so there could be a crowd of as many as 12,695 fans on April 1 when the Reds open the season against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“We are excited to welcome fans back to the ballpark to kick off the season on Opening Day,” said Phil Castellini, Reds President and Chief Operating Officer, in a press release. “We thank Governor (Mike) DeWine and the officials at the City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County for their guidance and cooperation throughout the planning process.”