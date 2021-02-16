Reds legend joins FOX Sports Ohio broadcast team

Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larkin will join the FOX Sports Ohio broadcast team as an analyst, rotating with Chris Welsh and Jeff Brantley, the Cincinnati Reds announced Tuesday.
Larkin, who played for the Reds from 1986-2004 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012, has experience in the broadcast booth. He has worked for ESPN on “Baseball Tonight” and the “Sunday Night Baseball” pregame show. He also has worked as a studio analyst for the MLB Network.
Larkin and play-by-play announcer John Sadak are the new faces on the Reds broadcast team. Jim Day returns as a sideline reporter, while the “Reds Live” pregame show will again be hosted by Brian Giesenschlag and Sam LeCure. Welsh will help on that show, and Charlie Walter will fill in for Giesenschlag throughout the season.
The Reds start spring training Wednesday with pitchers and catchers reporting to Goodyear, Ariz.