WATCH: Columbus Blue Jackets players struggle to pronounce area city

Hockey players from the Columbus Blue Jackets found themselves tongue-tied as they struggled to pronounce the name of a Logan County city.
Boone Jenner, Seth Jones, Zach Werenski, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Cam Atkinson and Joonas Korpisalo attempted to pronounce Bellefontaine as part of the team’s Mike’s Hard Lemonade Ohio Pronunciation series.
We should've gave Tex a crack at this Ohio pronunciation 😂 #CBJ | @mhl pic.twitter.com/iUMpb4YEqD— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 29, 2021
The players got creative with their pronunciations, from “Bella-fon-tay” to “Belle-fon-tain”. Despite some getting close, no one managed to say Bellefontaine correctly.
“We should’ve gave Tex a crack at this Ohio pronunciation,” the team joked in a tweet, referring to another player, French-native Alexandre Texier.