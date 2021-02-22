Wilberforce golf teams receive $100,000 gift from PGA Tour

Wilberforce University announced Monday its men’s and women’s golf teams received a $100,000 gift from the PGA Tour.
The money came from more than $5 million that was raised in November from “Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change,” an event featuring Phil Mickelson, Steph Curry, Peyton Manning and Charles Barkley.
Funds from the event were donated to historically black colleges and universities, including Wilberforce, the nation’s first private HBCU.
“These dollars will allow us to upgrade our overall golf program by providing equipment, uniforms, an indoor practice space, and scholarships, said Wilberforce Athletic Director Derek Williams. “Also, because of this generosity, we will be able to increase recruitment efforts for our men’s and women’s teams. We are very grateful to PGA TOUR.”