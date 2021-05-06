Wittenberg hires former CJ, UConn star to coach women’s basketball

The former Tamika Williams spent the last two seasons as an assistant at Ohio State. The Dayton native was the nation’s top-ranked recruit as a senior at Chaminade Julienne in 1998. She scored 2,015 points in her high school career and then followed it up with a standout career at Connecticut, scoring 1,402 points while helping to lead the Huskies to national championships in 2000 and 2002.

Jeter, 41, started her coaching career at Ohio State in 2002 and stayed with the program until 2008. She later spent time at Kansas, Kentucky and Penn State before returning to Ohio State before the start of the 2019-20 season.